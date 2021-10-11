CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

