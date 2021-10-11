Zoned In: Where Does Raleigh Go From Here?
In a recent episode of Tested, Kamaya Truitt examined how residents of the Southeast Raleigh community are combating food insecurity and providing sustainable fresh food options. But these community strategies can only go so far without systemic support from the city. Truitt talks with Mitchell Silver, former city planner for Raleigh, about Raleigh’s growth in the last decade, and how policies like zoning laws influence that community growth.www.wunc.org
