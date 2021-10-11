CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Brent Baird buys 5% stake in Elma-based Servotronics

By Dan Miner
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 5 days ago
Brent Baird has more than 60 years of experience guiding the direction of public companies in Buffalo. He’s entering the fray yet again.

Buffalo Business First

Convenience store chain Quicklee's enters Western New York market with plans to grow

Quicklee’s, a convenience store business, is breaking into the Western New York market and has plans to further expand its presence in the greater Buffalo area. Most of the Avon, N.Y.-based business’ locations are in the Rochester area, but in 2020 Quicklee’s built a travel center in Belmont in Allegany County, its first venture into Western New York's eight-county region, according to its website. The Belmont location is currently open.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Business First

Buffalo, NY
The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

