Brent Baird buys 5% stake in Elma-based Servotronics
Brent Baird has more than 60 years of experience guiding the direction of public companies in Buffalo. He’s entering the fray yet again.www.bizjournals.com
Brent Baird has more than 60 years of experience guiding the direction of public companies in Buffalo. He’s entering the fray yet again.www.bizjournals.com
The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo
Comments / 0