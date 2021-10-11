Obituaries: William John Balgooyen Jr.; Henry Baskin; Kevin J. Gleeson; Jana L. Kurrle
William John Balgooyen Jr., former city attorney for Muskegon Heights, died Sept. 29. He was 90. Mr. Balgooyen earned his undergraduate and law degrees from University of Michigan, and then returned to Muskegon to join his father’s law firm. He had a successful career practicing law in Muskegon until 1996 and, like his father, served many years as city attorney for Muskegon Heights. Mr. Balgooyen also served as city attorney for Montague.milawyersweekly.com
Comments / 0