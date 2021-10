Quicklee’s, a convenience store business, is breaking into the Western New York market and has plans to further expand its presence in the greater Buffalo area. Most of the Avon, N.Y.-based business’ locations are in the Rochester area, but in 2020 Quicklee’s built a travel center in Belmont in Allegany County, its first venture into Western New York's eight-county region, according to its website. The Belmont location is currently open.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO