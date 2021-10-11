CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese coal prices hit record high and power cuts continue

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlooding in northern China is hitting a major coal production center hard, sending coal prices soaring and complicating efforts by Beijing to tackle ongoing power shortages. Heavy rains have forced the closures of 60 coal mines in Shanxi province, China's largest coal mining hub, according to a statement released Saturday by the provincial government's Emergency Management Bureau. The province is home to a quarter of the country's coal production.

FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
The Independent

Global energy shortage leads to spike in oil demand

A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by 500,000 barrels per day and slow the world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Oil and natural gas prices have soared to multi-year highs recently, sending power prices surging to record levels as widespread energy shortages hit Asia and Europe."Record coal and gas prices as well as rolling blackouts are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil to keep the lights on and operations humming," the IEA said in its monthly oil report."Higher energy prices are also adding to inflationary...
TIME

Why Coal Shortages in Asia Might Be Good News for Clean Energy

Power crises in China and India that have caused blackouts and factory shutdowns are highlighting the region’s reliance on the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel: coal. But some experts say the energy supply problems facing two of the world’s largest economies might lead to more support for renewable energy and help to accelerate the sector’s growth.
abc27 News

US wholesale prices rose record 8.6% over 12 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the monthly increase in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September […]
TheConversationAU

Asia's energy pivot is a warning to Australia: clinging to coal is bad for the economy

The COP26 climate negotiations are just weeks away, and the tide is now turning against international finance of coal-fired power generation. The implications for Australia cannot be ignored. China, Japan and South Korea have been three of the largest public funders of overseas coal projects, pouring billions of dollars into new coal-fired power plants across the Asia-Pacific. This has enabled a wave of coal projects in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. But in recent months, the three funding nations have each made public statements about curtailing or ending taxpayer support for new international coal power. It follows a pledge in May...
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
bulletin-news.com

Chinese Production ‘Key Price’ Reaches Historic High

Last month, China’s “factory gate” prices increased at the highest rate on record, a gauge of what manufacturers charge wholesalers for items. The rising cost of goods comes as Chinese businesses struggle with power outages and rising commodity prices. Because China is the world’s largest exporter, price increases there might...
AFP

China's factory inflation hit 25-year high in September

China's factory inflation hit its highest level in a quarter of a century on surging commodity costs last month, with Thursday's figures fanning concerns that higher prices could filter through supply chains and into the global economy. Analysts earlier cautioned of a looming hit from the power crunch on other aspects of China's economy such as foreign trade, with supply disruptions possibly filtering down supply chains.
mining.com

Zinc price hits 14-year high as Nyrstar cuts output

Zinc prices climbed to their highest level since 2007 on Thursday on supply concerns after producer Nyrstar announced a plan to cut its output due to high power prices in Europe. The most-traded November zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange surged as much as 8% to 25,700 yuan ($3,991.86)...
investing.com

China coal imports surge, prices hit record as floods add to energy woes

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's coal imports surged 76% in September as power plants scrambled for fuel to ease a power crunch that is pushing domestic coal prices to record highs and disrupting business activity in the world's second-largest economy. Flooding in a key coal producing province has worsened the supply...
