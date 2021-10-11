Chinese coal prices hit record high and power cuts continue
Flooding in northern China is hitting a major coal production center hard, sending coal prices soaring and complicating efforts by Beijing to tackle ongoing power shortages. Heavy rains have forced the closures of 60 coal mines in Shanxi province, China's largest coal mining hub, according to a statement released Saturday by the provincial government's Emergency Management Bureau. The province is home to a quarter of the country's coal production.www.wicz.com
