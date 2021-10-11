CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clooney: Turning 60 is 'better than dead'

Winchester News Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the London premiere for "The Tender Bar," George Clooney discusses turning 60, working with Ben Affleck and passes on his parenting techniques. (Oct. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c15ea19cbe0e42718cf5e7329e541bce.

Ben Affleck
George Clooney
