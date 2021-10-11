CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Madres’: Not your mother’s horror

By Abigail Bonilla
UC Daily Campus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 8, Amazon Studios released their new film “Madres” in conjunction with three other films, all chock full of terror. In October, many flock to streaming services to pick out the programs best suited for the season, searching for hair-raising feature films. Created by Blumhouse Studios, who are best known for their chilling horror stories such as “The Purge” and “Paranormal Activity,” this movie was no exception to the thrilling genre we’ve come to know and love.

