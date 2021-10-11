UConn is utilizing two types of COVID-19 testing for students during fall 2021

The University of Connecticut is using flexible diagnostic surveillance and symptomatic testing during the fall 2021 semester. Diagnostic surveillance testing is required for students who are not fully vaccinated, with class registration and Rec Center access contingent on participation. Students are required to submit weekly tests, which do not need to be supervised, to be picked up and dropped off at the Rome Ballroom. There is a designated area open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.