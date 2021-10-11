CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UConn is utilizing two types of COVID-19 testing for students during fall 2021

By Jake Kelly
UC Daily Campus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Connecticut is using flexible diagnostic surveillance and symptomatic testing during the fall 2021 semester. Diagnostic surveillance testing is required for students who are not fully vaccinated, with class registration and Rec Center access contingent on participation. Students are required to submit weekly tests, which do not need to be supervised, to be picked up and dropped off at the Rome Ballroom. There is a designated area open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

dailycampus.com

Comments / 0

Related
alaskasnewssource.com

APU to require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for students and staff

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High COVID-19 counts in Alaska have led to a new policy on the Alaska Pacific University campus. Starting in mid-October, all students and staff must be either fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. Interim President Hilton Hallock said the school is currently averaging three to five...
UC Daily Campus

Uconn students split regarding October fall break

While some universities choose to give students time off throughout the fall semester for students to catch up on work and sleep, the University of Connecticut powers through until Thanksgiving, giving students a week-long break for the holiday. While some universities choose to give students time off throughout the fall...
COLLEGES
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle schools begin COVID-19 student testing program

ROCHELLE — Both Rochelle school districts began offering an onsite COVID-19 testing program for students on Monday. The free program allows any student that may be symptomatic for COVID-19 to be tested quickly and efficiently in Rochelle. “We hope that this will not only decrease student absences, but also help...
ROCHELLE, IL
cortlandvoice.com

SUNY Cortland announces COVID-19 surveillance testing available for all students

SUNY Cortland President Erik J. Bitterbaum shared the following message with students yesterday (October 7th), updating them about the college’s COVID-19 surveillance testing:. Dear students,. I want to share with you a few updates about COVID-19 surveillance testing. Any student who would like to participate in surveillance testing may do...
CORTLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Lantern

Ohio State to require COVID-19 tests before and after fall break

Ohio State will require COVID-19 testing for all students on the Columbus campus before and after fall break — regardless of vaccination status. Students must receive a COVID-19 test before and after the Oct.14 and 15 fall break regardless of travel plans, according to a universitywide email Tuesday. “This step...
OHIO STATE
Salisbury Post

Livingstone College reports only two student cases of COVID-19 this semester

SALISBURY — Livingstone College has reported only two positive cases of COVID-19 among its completely vaccinated student population. The college is one of a handful of private institutions in the state that have mandated universal COVID-19 vaccination for students, faculty and staff on its campus starting this semester. Livingstone started...
SALISBURY, NC
Rochelle News-Leader

Harper details thinking behind COVID-19 student testing program

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jason Harper said the districts’ new onsite COVID-19 student testing program ran about 15 tests per day after starting last week. The optional testing program is located at May School and is designed for symptomatic students or staff members who want to clear themselves to...
ROCHELLE, IL
Kankakee Daily Journal

KCC to start free COVID-19 testing for students next week

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College will be offering free COVID-19 testing for students three days per week starting Monday, according to a KCC news release. Representatives from Loop Medical Center, which is providing the testing, will be available to answer questions and give a preview of the testing process from 9 to 11 a.m. today in the Cavalier Room at KCC.
KANKAKEE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Cdc#Covid 19 Testing#Rec Center#The Shaw Advice Nurse#The Advice Nurse
UC Daily Campus

UConn SHaW providing free flu shots for students

Beginning this Thursday, the University of Connecticut will provide free flu shots to students in preparation for flu season, according to Student Health and Wellness (SHaW). SHaW released the dates for its flu shot clinics on their Instagram and website yesterday. With their UConn ID, Storrs students have access to vaccinations every Thursday, from Oct. 14 through Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Shippee residence hall’s Pequot Room.
COLLEGES
whcuradio.com

Two Belle Sherman Elementary School students positive for COVID-19

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two students at Belle Sherman Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Luvelle Brown at the Ithaca City School District says the cases were reported over the weekend. Both students were already quarantined at home so there were no close contacts. There will not be an interruption to in-person learning.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
northernstar.info

5 additional students, 1 employee tests positive for COVID-19

DeKALB — NIU announced Wednesday that five additional students and one employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, and one student has recovered, according to the Campus COVID-19 Dashboard. As of Wednesday, 14 students and one employee are currently COVID-19 positive. The dashboard’s cumulative testing statistics show a total of...
DEKALB, IL
WIFR

IDPH expands COVID-19 testing in schools for K-12 students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), in partnership with the U.S. Health and Human Services announced they will add more COVID-19 testing to make access to it easier for K-12 students. The U.S. Health and Human Services’ Midwest COVID-19 Testing Coordination Center (MCC) will offer...
CHICAGO, IL
abcnews4.com

CCSD offering free COVID-19 testing for students, staff starting Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Starting Wednesday, staff and students with the Charleston County School District will be able to get free COVID-19 tests. Testing will be available at three school locations Mondays through Fridays and one location on Saturdays. The locations will vary by day. For a full schedule of locations, visit the CCSD website.
CHARLESTON, SC
WDTN

As OSU fall break approaches, students facing COVID-19 requirements

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is requiring students to be tested for COVID-19 both before and after fall break. The break will take place on Thursday and Friday this upcoming week. According to an email sent to students, the testing requirement applies to all Columbus campus students regardless of their vaccination status or […]
COLUMBUS, OH
uscannenbergmedia.com

Fall break poses potential COVID-19 threat due to student travel

As fall break approaches, some USC students are winding down from classes and midterms with travel plans to visit their family, friends or to just vacation. But with the lingering concern of COVID-19 transmission, USC health officials are worried about the possibility of an uptick in cases. Chief Student Health...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Montclarion

Students Denied Virtual Option After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Montclair State University students missing classes due to coronavirus (COVID-19) fear falling behind in their coursework. Some have asked to attend class virtually through Zoom, but their requests were denied. Alexis Utter, a freshman dance major, contracted COVID-19 during the first week of classes and did not have the option...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Yale Daily News

Students struggle to fulfill premed requirements during COVID-19 pandemic

Between studying for the Medical College Admission Test, shadowing doctors and conducting research, applying to medical school is a stressful experience — especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, students told the News. Students traditionally shadow physicians and observe them in professional settings in order to document hours for their...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy