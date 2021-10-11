UConn SHaW providing free flu shots for students
Beginning this Thursday, the University of Connecticut will provide free flu shots to students in preparation for flu season, according to Student Health and Wellness (SHaW). SHaW released the dates for its flu shot clinics on their Instagram and website yesterday. With their UConn ID, Storrs students have access to vaccinations every Thursday, from Oct. 14 through Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Shippee residence hall’s Pequot Room.dailycampus.com
