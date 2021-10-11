CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn SHaW providing free flu shots for students

By Jake Kelly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning this Thursday, the University of Connecticut will provide free flu shots to students in preparation for flu season, according to Student Health and Wellness (SHaW). SHaW released the dates for its flu shot clinics on their Instagram and website yesterday. With their UConn ID, Storrs students have access to vaccinations every Thursday, from Oct. 14 through Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Shippee residence hall’s Pequot Room.

