UConn SHaW providing free flu shots for students

The 2021 flu season is upon us, and it’s more important now than ever to get your yearly flu shot. As we are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health officials worry that this will impact the severity of this year’s flu season, according to an article from Medical News Today. Last year, stricter COVID-19 precautions and restrictions like mask-wearing also helped with limiting other respiratory illnesses like the flu. Because many places have relaxed on what restrictions they enforce, many worry that this will cause an increase in this flu season compared to last year.

CENTER, KY ・ 13 DAYS AGO