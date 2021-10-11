CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court allows Zahid's application for temporary release of passport to seek treatment in Germany

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

SHAH ALAM (Oct 11): The High Court here on Monday allowed an application by former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is facing 40 charges of corruption involving the extension of the contract to Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) to operate the Foreign Visa System (VLN), for the temporary return of his passport to enable him to go to Germany for treatment.

www.theedgemarkets.com

