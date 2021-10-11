CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

Protection order against mayoral challenger bars contact with city employee

By Mia Summerson Sentinel Staff
Keene Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA one-year order of protection has been issued against a Keene mayoral candidate, after his actions toward a city employee prompted her to file a stalking petition in court. Mark J. Zuchowski, 66, was ordered Wednesday to stay 300 feet from the employee, for the most part, for a period extending through Oct. 7, 2022. The woman, whom The Sentinel is not identifying because of the nature of her allegations, said in her Sept. 13 petition that Zuchowski went to the office where she works at city hall or contacted her by email on several occasions in early September before unexpectedly showing up at her house and refusing to leave.

www.sentinelsource.com

