OPPO has been working on ColorOS 12 for several months now. The company first rolled out an Android 12 beta build for the Find X3 Pro shortly after Google dropped the first Android 12 beta at I/O 2021. But that build did not come with ColorOS 12. Early last month, OPPO gave us a sneak peek at all the new wallpapers coming in ColorOS 12. The company then officially unveiled the software in China and highlighted all the visual upgrades and features included in the release. Now that Google has officially announced Android 12, OPPO is also rolling out the first ColorOS 12 beta update for the Find X3 Pro.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO