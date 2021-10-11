Fitbit Charge 5 vs Fitbit Luxe: the two most stylish Fitbits compared

The Fitbit Charge 5 is extremely impressive, and pulls together the best features of Fitbit's current lineup in one neat device. You get on-board GPS for tracking runs without a watch, an EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor for measuring stress responses, contactless payments, sleep tracking, excellent heart rate monitoring, and sleep monitoring – all presented in a neat interface that's intuitive and simple to use, even if you've never owned a Fitbit device before. Unfortunately the much anticipated Readiness Score feature wasn't available at launch, and Fitbit has dropped the Spotify support that allowed you to control playlists through the Charge 4. The lack of music is a shame since the Charge 5 is designed with workouts in mind, but if that's not a dealbreaker then it could be an ideal gym buddy.

