Packers Snap Counts Versus The Bengals: Week Five

The Packers elevated Ben Braden and Equanimeous St. Brown for the third time this season from the Practice Squad. Players can only be activated twice per season (St. Brown was elevated last week as a Covid Replacement Player, which does not count towards the limit on elevations). If the Packers want St. Brown to see the field again, they will have to sign him to the 53-man roster or use him as a Covid Replacement if another player gets placed on the Covid list in the future.