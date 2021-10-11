CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtuos employee confirms "unannounced remake" amid 'Metal Gear Solid 3' rumors

By Kirk McKeand (GLHF)
 5 days ago
It looks like the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake was real and could be snaking its way to an announcement soon. The developer behind the remake used woodland camo in a desert region — rookie mistake.

Last month, VGC reported that Konami is planning to revive its dormant series, such as Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Metal Gear Solid. The studio behind the latter, according to the report, is Virtuos, a Chinese video game company that has a long history of ports and triple-A development support.

Virtuos is one of the largest video game companies in the world, and you’ve probably played games the studio has worked on without even realizing it. Uncharted 4, Battlefield 1, and Horizon Zero Dawn are just some games Virtuos has supported. Elsewhere, Virtuos brought Dark Souls Remastered, The Outer Worlds, and BioShock to Nintendo Switch.

It looks like its next project will be the most ambitious yet — recreating what’s considered by many as the best Metal Gear Solid game ever made. An employee at Virtuos seemingly confirmed the rumors in their job description on LinkedIn.

The post confirms that Virtuos is working on an “unannounced [triple-A] action-adventure game remake” and is targeting 4K resolutions on certain platforms.

According to VGC, remasters of the first two Metal Gear Solid games will be launching prior to the release of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

The original game landed on PlayStation 2 in 2004. It follows the story of Naked Snake prior to his transformation into Big Boss. Snake is trapped behind enemy lines and must eat snakes — hence why it’s called Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater — and use camouflage and stealth to survive. There’s also a bit where you climb a ladder for about ten minutes, and everyone loves it.

Series creator Hideo Kojima likely won’t be involved with the project, but Kojima likely will keep up with the incredible tweets. It’s just a shame we probably won’t ever see his take on Silent Hill.

All isn’t lost, however. There are “multiple” Silent Hill projects in the works at external studios, according to VGC. The Medium developer Bloober Team has been heavily rumored to be one of the studios working on the horror series.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.

