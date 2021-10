Chinese state media has warned that the threat of war is “real” and that it “may be triggered at any time”, as relations between China and Taiwan worsened and military tensions between the two countries escalated to their highest in more than 40 years.The editorial in China’s state-backed Global Times newspaper came as China scaled up its military intimidation of the island nation of Taiwan. On Monday, a record 56 Chinese warplanes intruded into Taiwan’s airspace, prompting Taipei’s defence ministry to scramble its air defence system and issue warnings. The show of force marked the fourth straight day of intrusions...

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO