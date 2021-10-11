What to know from NFL Week 5: The Chargers are for real, and the NFC has a power five
Every NFL Sunday contains moments of chaos, but Week 5 ventured into new frontiers. The Cleveland Browns’ defense dragged a running back into their own end zone with the game on the line. There were roughly 47 game-deciding field goals kicked at once during the early window. The Detroit Lions found a new way to lose, and they have lost more ways than most. Twelve active coaches have been to the Super Bowl, and more than a quarter through the season half of them — Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin, Pete Carroll, Andy Reid, Ron Rivera and Kyle Shanahan — are under .500.www.washingtonpost.com
