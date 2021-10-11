Effingham Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive By Downing Lincoln 34-22 On Homecoming

The Effingham Hearts are riding a three game winning streak and had a happy start to homecoming weekend by defeating Lincoln 34-22. The first drive of the game for Lincoln was a pre cursor to their entire night. On the first play of the game sophomore Ki’on Carson scored on an 80 yard run however it was called back due to a holding penalty. The drive would continue on for most of the opening quarter and ultimately would have a couple more penalties take touchdowns away and would go no where.