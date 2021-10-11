CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Met Police taking no further action after reviewing Prince Andrew assault claims – here’s what it’s all about

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNxkl_0cNVvq7y00

The Metropolitan Police has announced it is taking no further action after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who is taking legal action against Prince Andrew.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She claims she was trafficked by Epstein, the duke’s former friend, to have sex with Andrew in London when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

The Duke of York has denied all accusations made against him.

On Sunday 10 October, the Met said: “As a matter of procedure, MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. This review has concluded and we are taking no further action.”

The force also says it has reviewed allegations – reported in June by television broadcaster Channel 4 News – that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked, groomed and abused women and girls in the UK, but again confirmed there would be no further action.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The Met said: “We also reviewed information passed to us by a media organisation in June 2021. This review is complete and no further action will be taken.”

The police force said it is continuing to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who are leading the investigation into matters associated with Epstein.

Giuffre begun legal action against Prince Andrew in August over allegations that he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.

The civil suit was filed by Giuffre’s lawyers at a federal court in New York, seeking unspecified damages and accusing the Duke of York of sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The court documents claimed Giuffre was “lent out for sexual purposes” by convicted sex offender Epstein, including while she was still a minor under US law.

The 15-page suit was brought about under New York state’s Child Victims Act, with Andrew named as the only defendant, though Epstein and Maxwell are mentioned frequently throughout.

Giuffre alleged that Epstein and Maxwell made her have sex with Prince Andrew in 2001 on three separate occasions when she was under the age of 18, when she was known as Virginia Roberts,

She claimed that this took place in three different locations including Maxwell’s home in London, Epstein’s mansion in New York and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Giuffre’s lawsuit stated: “In this country no person, whether president or prince, is above the law, and no person, no matter how powerless or vulnerable, can be deprived of the law’s protection.

These claims have previously been strongly denied by Buckingham Palace.

“It is emphatically denied that [Prince Andrew] had any form of sexual contact or relationship with [Giuffre]. The allegations made are false and without any foundation,” the Palace said in a statement at the time.

Andrew also denied claims made by Giuffre in a now-infamous Newsnight interview with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis in November 2019.

He denied claims that he slept with Giuffre on three separate occasions, and said: “I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever.”

In response to a well-known photograph of him with his arm around Giuffre’s waist at Maxwell’s house, the duke said he had no memory of the picture being taken - and even questioned whether it was his own hand in the image.

“I don’t believe that photograph was taken in the way that has been suggested,” he said.

“I think it’s, from the investigations that we’ve done, you can’t prove whether or not that photograph is faked or not, because it is a photograph of a photograph of a photograph. So it’s very difficult to be able to prove it, but I don’t remember that photograph ever being taken.”

In the aftermath of the interview, Andrew received widespread criticism for his lack of empathy for Epstein’s victims and for appearing unapologetic over his friendship with Epstein.

Following on from this, Andrew quit his royal duties and publicly promised to co-operate with US authorities investigating Epstein’s crimes, though has since faced a war of words between his camp and American authorities over his availability to answer questions.

Despite promising this, Giuffre’s legal action requested a trial by jury was brought because the duke “stonewalled” requests to co-operate, according to court documents.

The court documents state: “Again Prince Andrew stonewalled—ignoring (the) Plaintiff’s letter and emails without any reply or response, thereby making this action necessary now.”

A spokesman for the duke said there was “no comment” when she was asked to respond to Giuffre’s legal action.

It was in 2014 when Giuffre first made allegations against Andrew in court filings, in a case brought by Epstein’s victims against the Department of Justice.

Virginia Giuffre, previously known as Virginia Roberts, is a justice advocate for sex trafficking victims.

In 2015, Giuffre set up a non-profit organisation Victims Refuse Silence for survivors of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

The organisation’s aim is to “help survivors surmount the shame, silence, and intimidation typically experienced by victims of sexual abuse, and to help others to escape becoming victims of sex trafficking.”

She now lives in Australia with her husband and three children.

Giuffre’s 15-page suit was brought under New York State’s Childhood Victims Act that was signed into law in 2019 by the then Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The law enabled survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file a case that had already been time-barred or expired within a one-year time frame.

Due to the pandemic disrupting court services, that one-year window was extended and ended on 14 August.

In August 2019, Epstein took his own life while in jail, just one month after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell is currently in custody, awaiting her trial in November after pleading not guilty to sex trafficking charges in Manhattan federal court.

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD
The Independent

Cousins who stormed US Capitol on 6 January get longer jail terms than prosecution asked for

A federal judge threw the book at a pair of cousins who pleaded guilty to entering the US Capitol on 6 January, sentencing them to jail time longer than what the prosecution recommended in return for their guilty plea.Prosecutors dropped more serious charges against Robert Bauer and Edward Hemenway as part of a deal to plead guilty to the misdemeanour of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.But instead of the 30 days in jail and $500 in fines recommended by the Department of Justice, the US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered the family rioters to 45 days...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Andrew Cuomo
The Independent

Family of Indigenous woman who shot dead alleged rapist ‘in self defence’ appeals to judge for mercy

The family of a Native American woman who shot dead her alleged rapist in what she says was self defence, has appealed to a federal judge who could jail her for almost 20 years.Maddesyn George, 27, who has an 18-month-old child, is due to next month appear before a judge who will determine her fate over an incident that happened last summer.On July 12 2020, on the Coleville Indian Reservation in eastern Washington state, Ms George shot and killed Kristopher “Buddy” Graber as he was approaching her car window. She has alleged Graber had raped her the night before and that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#British Royal Family#Uk#The Metropolitan Police#Mps#Channel 4 News
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Leaked: Dozens of CIA informants killed, captured or compromised: Report

Last week, top U.S. counterintelligence officials warned Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stations and bases worldwide that a concerning number of informants were being captured or killed, according to people familiar with the situation. Sent via top-secret cable that was viewed by DNYUZ, the message explained that the CIA’s counterintelligence mission...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’: Geoffrey Paschel’s Son Collecting Money After Conviction

Former 90 Day Fiance star Geoffrey Paschel was found guilty last week of three crimes. As he awaits his sentencing, set to take place in December, his family is speaking out. One of Paschel’s three sons, Dakota has taken to his father’s Instagram account. There, he got candid and asked followers for help in getting the proper aid for Geoffrey’s ongoing legal case. Is it enough to make a difference?
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Former Nasa executive found guilty of ‘executing’ Black neighbour in shocking doorbell footage

A former Nasa executive who was feuding with his next door neighbours has been found guilty of murdering one of them in what prosecutors described as “an execution”.Michael Hetle, 54, claimed he acted in self-defence when he rapidly fired seven shots into 24-year-old Javon Prather on his doorstep in March 2020 following a fight earlier in the day, saying he believed the younger man had a weapon.But a jury in Fairfax, Virginia rejected that argument after watching video from a Ring doorbell camera that showed the former police officer opening his door and immediately shooting the unarmed Prather at point...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Former acting boss of Colombo crime family, 87, 'is suffering from Alzheimer's and now believes he is president of the United States' claim relatives as they argue he should be released on compassionate grounds

Lawyers for one of New York City's most feared former mafia bosses have told a court he is now so stricken with Alzheimer's that he believes he is president of the United States, and should be released on compassionate grounds. Victor Orena, now 87, has been in prison since 1992...
POTUS
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth's Doctors Deliver an 'Unfair' Warning Over the Monarch's Health

Queen Elizabeth II has reached the ripe old age of 95, and with that has come some more restrictive health rules from her doctors. According to a report from Vanity Fair, the monarch Is being asked to forgo her favorite gin martinis. "The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," a family friend told the publication. "It's not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker, but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures."
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Accused U.S. Capitol rioter threatened his children, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A Texas man charged with participating in the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump threatened his teenage son and daughter with violence if they reported him to police, according to federal investigators. Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, faces...
PROTESTS
Indy100

Indy100

99K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy