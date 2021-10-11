CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No, HP didn’t just leak the AMD Ryzen 7000 series

By Darren Allan
TechRadar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD could have Ryzen 7000 processors waiting in the wings, according to the latest from the rumor mill – but we’re not so sure, and this leak, which comes from HP (once again), is likely to be a listing error of some kind. The full story here is that as...

www.techradar.com

Related
gamepolar.com

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 ‘Chagall’ HEDT CPUs Allegedly Delayed To 2022

AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT CPUs codenamed Chagall are reportedly not launching this 12 months as their launch date has been slipped to 2022. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 HEDT CPUs ‘Chagall’ Allegedly Launching in 2022. The rumor comes from Greymon55 who states in his tweet that the AMD Ryzen Threadripper...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX / ASUS ROG Strix G15 Is A Nicer Experience On Ubuntu 21.10

Earlier this week I posted benchmarks showing how Intel Tiger Lake performance has improved nicely for Ubuntu 21.10 compared to Ubuntu 21.04. Of course, readers immediately wondered whether this also applied on the AMD laptop side... So here are some tests using an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with the ASUS ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage laptop under Ubuntu 21.04, Ubuntu 21.10, and then also looking at running Linux 5.15 + Mesa 21.3-devel Git for an even more bleeding edge experience.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

AMD Ryzen 3 5300G Review: Stunning Value APU Performance

If AMD brings it to retail, the Ryzen 3 5300G will be the best budget CPU on the market. Unfortunately, it's confined to OEM systems for now. Today we're testing what would undoubtedly be one of the best chips on the retail market. If only it were available on store shelves, AMD's as-yet unreleased-to-retail Ryzen 3 5300G would surely be the best value chip that money could buy. In fact, with four Zen 3 CPU cores and eight threads paired with the surprisingly still-powerful Vega 6 graphics engine, this chip could revitalize the value chip segment if priced in the $130 to $150 range. However, for now, this Cezzane chip and its surprisingly potent integrated graphics remain confined to often-crippled OEM systems — AMD hasn't brought it to retail yet. But as we've seen with the 5300Gs' more powerful counterparts, AMD could choose to open these up to DIYers, upsetting our CPU Benchmark Hierarchy and setting up a pitched battle for supremacy on both our Best CPUs for gaming and Best Cheap CPUs rankings.
COMPUTERS
onmsft.com

AMD acknowledges Windows 11 performance issues for some PCs with Ryzen CPUs

If you’ve been having performance issues after installing Windows 11 on a PC with an AMD Ryzen processor, you’re not alone. The chipmaker and Microsoft have acknowledged (via The Verge) that compatible AMD Ryzen CPUs may "exhibit reduced performance in certain applications when running Windows 11,” and the impact on performance can go up to 15% in some games.
SOFTWARE
Rembrandt
gizmochina.com

Windows 11 is not working well with AMD Ryzen SoCs, fix awaited later this month

The much-awaited and the biggest transformation that was due from Microsoft has finally rolled out officially. Windows 11 is here and is living up to the hype. But the only set of users not happy with Windows 11 are the ones using AMD Ryzen processor-powered machines. The company has reported that AMD chips could face performance drops of up to 15 percent in some cases.
SOFTWARE
winbuzzer.com

AMD Confirms Ryzen Issues on Windows 11, Fix Coming This Month

Windows 11 is now rolling out to PCs globally, but if you have a device running an AMD Ryzen chip, you may want to avoid being an early adopter of Microsoft’s platform. Among the early issues of Windows 11 is a problem with Ryzen processors seeing significant drops in performance.
SOFTWARE
eteknix.com

AMD Ryzen 7000 Listed in Upcoming HP All-in-One Desktop PC

With Intel set to release its Alder Lake-S processor next month, AMD wasn’t expected to fire back with its new desktop Ryzen processors until at least late 2022. However, following a report via Videocardz, an eagle-eyed user has spotted a new upcoming HP all-in-one desktop system that will reportedly offer consumers the choice of either an Alder Lake-S CPU or far more intriguingly, a Ryzen 7000 processor!
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

AMD & Microsoft Confirm Ryzen Performance Drop Bug on Windows 11

It’s been a couple of days since Windows 11 was officially released and I daresay that more than a few of you have already been checking it out. If you are a Ryzen CPU owner, however, then it seems that you might be part of one of the most notable early-doors glitches as following a report via PCGamesN, both AMD and Microsoft have confirmed that a bug exists in the operating system than can see the processor’s performance reduced by as much as 15%!
SOFTWARE
#Hp#Amd Ryzen#Momomo Us#Twitter#Wccftech#3d V Cache
PCGamesN

Intel’s CEO states Alder Lake will snatch AMD’s Ryzen gaming CPU crown

AMD reigns supreme within the gaming CPU market today, but its biggest competitor might be about to usurp the processor potentate from the throne. In a recent interview with CRN, Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger states that the company’s upcoming Alder Lake generation of chips will end AMD’s era of dominance.
COMPUTERS
Trusted Reviews

Windows 11 doesn’t play nicely with AMD Ryzen processors

Windows 11 is finally here, but anyone rocking a PC or laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen processor would probably be best advised to hold off on pressing that update button. AMD has issued notification of a ‘Windows 11 Performance Variation in Certain Applications on Compatible AMD Processors’ over on its support pages.
COMPUTERS
gamepolar.com

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU Powered HP All-In-One Desktop PCs Confirmed, Launching in 2022

HP has as soon as once more listed unreleased and next-generation {hardware} such because the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU sequence for its All-In-One Desktop PCs. HP Confirms AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs For Its All-In-One Desktop PCs, Launching Early 2022. Beforehand, HP listed down NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30 SUPER sequence graphics...
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

AMD Ryzen CPUs Are Slower on Windows 11, for Now

Windows 11 is officially here, and it seems to be a relatively smooth launch. However, it’s not without problems. A new one popped up for AMD Ryzen CPUs where Windows 11 could cut game performance by as much as 15%, which is certainly not going to make gamers happy. AMD...
COMPUTERS
Intel
Technology
Computers
AMD
Gadget Flow

HUAWEI MateBook 16 notebook uses AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 series laptop processors

Power through work tasks every day with the HUAWEI MateBook 16 notebook. Equipped with AMD’s latest Ryzen 500 series processors, this notebook provides powerful, professional performance whether you’re in the office or working from home. Moreover, the HUAWEI MateBook 16 boasts a 16-inch, 2.5K full screen with dazzling HD quality. Accounting for 90% of the screen, you’ll encounter a large field of view with colors you could never image. In fact, with a wide color gamut of 100% sRGB and 1.07 billion colors with high color depth, shades appear smoother and more natural. Furthermore, this device can enhance your productivity at work, thanks to outstanding running speed and the ability to cope with multitasking, efficiently. Finally, work for long periods of time without this notebook overheating. Equipped with double fans, 2 mm thick heat pipes, and ultra-thin cooling fins, this device quickly releases heat.
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Windows 11 may hurt gaming performance on Ryzen chips, says AMD

Windows 11 has features that are designed to make it better for gaming than previous versions of Windows. However, the new operating system seems to be struggling with some AMD processors. The issues are expected to be addressed before October 2021 ends, though no hard dates have been provided. The...
COMPUTERS
game-debate.com

Windows 11 might reduce performance on AMD Ryzen CPUs by up to 15%

If you own an AMD Ryzen CPU and you were thinking of upgrading to the latest Windows 11, you may want to hold off for a bit until an official fix comes along, as AMD has recently stated that some issues with Windows 11 may cause performance of AMD Ryzen processors to drop by up to 10-15%.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

AMD Ryzen 6000: Everything we know about Zen 4 CPUs

AMD took a year off in 2021, so all eyes are focused on 2022 and the hotly anticipated Ryzen 6000 processors. Built using the Zen 4 architecture, these chips are rumored to be up to 40% faster than the previous generation and feature an entirely new socket design — one that breaks with decades of tradition at AMD.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

AMD Ryzen 6000 processors might finally support external GPUs via USB 4

AMD Ryzen 5000-series processors are definitely among the best CPUs currently available, but one thing they lack is support for external graphics cards through the Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4 ports. However, it seems that AMD is planning to include USB 4 with eGPU support on its upcoming Ryzen 6000 processors.
COMPUTERS

