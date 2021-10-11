CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Small: Are short-term rentals good or bad for the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market?

Aspen Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile short-term rental companies such as Airbnb, HomeAway and VRBO have boomed in popularity over the last decade, the concept of short-term rentals is hardly new, particularly in resort areas like Aspen-Snowmass. In fact, the concept of renting a vacation home was relatively normal by the 1950s. In ski resorts, many of the condominiums built around the base of most ski areas were designed for short-term occupancy, either by the owner or vacationers.

