CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Bend, IN

Headlines in History 1937: Generational apple butter recipe will be cooked up this week

South Bend Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea. Oct. 10, 1901: “The officers and captains of the various divisions of the South Bend Bicycle Protective association which now has more than 1,500 members met at Frazier & Frazier’s last night and held a very enthusiastic session.” — The South-Bend Daily Tribune.

www.southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Entertainment
South Bend, IN
Entertainment
South Bend, IN
Food & Drinks
City
Mishawaka, IN
South Bend, IN
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Bowman

Comments / 0

Community Policy