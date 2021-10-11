Headlines in History 1937: Generational apple butter recipe will be cooked up this week
What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea. Oct. 10, 1901: "The officers and captains of the various divisions of the South Bend Bicycle Protective association which now has more than 1,500 members met at Frazier & Frazier's last night and held a very enthusiastic session." — The South-Bend Daily Tribune.
