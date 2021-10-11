CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Through Scholar Rescue Fund, Wesleyan University is bringing academics out of dangerous situations and bringing global perspectives to its campus

By Amanda Blanco, Hartford Courant
 5 days ago
Wesleyan University, Middletown Hartford Courant

After a years-long wait, Cameroonian scientist Henry Meriki arrived at Wesleyan University in Middletown this fall through a fellowship program that helps accomplished scholars facing life-threatening danger in their homelands to temporarily relocate to schools in safer countries.

Meriki, who specializes in public health, molecular biology and biochemistry, is a survivor of the Cameroonian Civil War, known internationally as the “Anglophone Crisis,” which the government declared against English-speaking separatist fighters from the Southern Cameroons region in 2017.

In the early 1960s, two separate states once colonized by the British and the French were united into the Republic of Cameroon in west-central Africa, he said. Longstanding tension over the use of the English and French languages erupted in 2016, after the government responded with force to peaceful protests led by teachers and lawyers against the required use of French in schools and courtrooms in some English-speaking communities, Meriki explained.

The ongoing conflict has left thousands of people, especially educators and civil servants, caught in the crossfire, he said, as separatists demand residents obey weekly school and workplace boycotts — which the government then penalizes them for following.

“So many people have been killed for going to teach, for going to school,” Meriki said, adding that he’s narrowly avoided being kidnaped multiple times and many villages have been burnt down.

Wesleyan is working with three different organizations to bring scholars in danger to Connecticut, said Stephen Angle, director of the Fries Center for Global Studies and a professor of East Asian Studies. These individuals are often targeted in their home countries because they belong to certain ethnic groups or because of their “perceived political activism or political agenda,” he explained.

“There are lots of powerful people around the world who are not interested in the truth. They’re not interested in being subject to criticism,” he said. “The idea of academic freedom is fundamentally the idea that research should not be constrained, so we can try to make the world better.”

The Scholars at Risk and the Institute of International Education’s Scholars Rescue Fund work to provide pathways for those facing life-threatening danger or limited academic freedom to get to safer places, Angle said.

In order to qualify for the programs, academics must hold a Ph.D. or highest degree in their field and have extensive teaching or research experience at an institution of higher education. Once scholars arrive at their host universities, the Manhattan-based New University in Exile Consortium helps them meet other academics and find job prospects.

Meriki was awarded a fellowship through the rescue fund in 2019, but could not travel to the U.S. then due to COVID-19 restrictions. Angle is currently working to also bring a scholar from Afghanistan to the school, but many academics are unable to leave the country, he said, so it remains uncertain when the individual and their family will arrive.

“The model is not that we find a place where they can suddenly become a tenured professor, but rather find a place that’s an initial landing spot, usually for one year, where they can regroup, network, and look for opportunities outside of their home countries,” said Angle. “For many of them, the ideal is for the situation back home to resolve itself, but usually that takes years.”

The Scholars Rescue Fund will donate up to $25,000 to a visiting scholar, which the school is then expected to at least match through salary and other benefits. Angle said Wesleyan is providing visiting scholars with the standard rate for their position at the university. Meriki, for example, has the same salary and benefits package as Wesleyan’s other visiting assistant professors.

“This is not only something we’re doing out of the goodness of our hearts. ... It also provides really important lessons and opportunities to our students,” said Angle. “We’re able to understand world events from the perspectives of people around the world, not just how it looks from Middletown or through the U.S. media. There’s a significant benefit to the university.”

Meriki will start teaching courses in public health in January, an area he said has become increasingly complicated and is lacking clear communication.

“If you don’t communicate well in public health, it’s going to cause a lot of problems, like vaccine hesitancy,” he said. “We need to start educating our young adults [so they] understand the importance of public health in solving problems in our society.”

The scientist is aiming to apply for a grant when he returns home, with the goal of establishing a research program to train Cameroonian students. But he remains uncertain of what Cameroon will be like in a year or two, as well as worried about the safety of his family.

“If things get better, then I will need to go back and help rebuild my own country. No matter how long you live here [in the U.S.], you always remember where you’re coming from. You want it to become a better place, a better community,” Meriki said. “That’s my dream. ... But if the war continues, it becomes very challenging. ... We just don’t know what will be.”

Amanda Blanco can be reached at ablanco@courant.com .

