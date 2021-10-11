CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT First Drive Review | Packing that electric punch

By James Riswick
Autoblog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ford Mustang Mach-E as we have known it has lacked "the punch." Oh, it delivers the immediate low-end torque delivered by every EV, and can plant you firmly into its soft front seats well enough. A 0-60 time of 4.8 seconds for the Premium AWD is nothing to sneeze at. But the punch to the chest you get when nailing the right pedal, as in a Tesla or Polestar 2? That feeling that can take your breath away, knock the sunglasses off your head and make you laugh at its absurdity? Nope, nada, missing in action … until now.

