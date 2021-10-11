CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Austrian leader to take over as opposition say Kurz remains in charge

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg prepared to be sworn in as chancellor on Monday after Sebastian Kurz resigned https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrias-kurz-says-stepping-down-chancellor-2021-10-09 in the face of corruption allegations, while the opposition said the new leader would merely continue to do Kurz’s bidding. The Greens, the junior partner to Kurz’s conservatives,...

wibqam.com

Related
US News and World Report

'I Am Emancipated Enough', Austrian Leader Says After Kurz Tweets for Him

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, ridiculed by critics as a mere pawn of his predecessor Sebastian Kurz, said on Thursday he is "emancipated enough" after a message of his was mistakenly sent instead from Kurz's Twitter account. Kurz stepped down on Saturday at the behest of his junior...
POLITICS
The Independent

Austrian ex-Chancellor Kurz sworn in as member of parliament

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was sworn in Thursday as a member of parliament after resigning last week amid corruption allegations, local news agency APA reported.Kurz, 35, is also keeping his role as party leader and became the head of its parliamentary group, keeping him at the heart of Austrian politics while he fights to clear his name.“I will do everything I can to refute the wrong accusations against me,” Kurz reiterated on Facebook Thursday morning.He had announced Saturday that he would step aside to defuse a political crisis triggered by prosecutors’ announcement that he is one of the targets of an investigation into suspected bribery and breach of trust. Kurz’s junior coalition partners, the Greens had demanded his replacement.Kurz and his close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the country with the help of manipulated polls and friendly media reports financed with public money. Kurz became the leader of his Austrian People’s Party and then chancellor in 2017.
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Austrian Opposition Seeks Graft Inquiry in Next Headache for Kurz

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian opposition parties agreed on Wednesday to set up a parliamentary commission of inquiry into alleged corruption by officials from the ruling conservative party after its leader Sebastian Kurz stepped down as chancellor at the weekend. Kurz denies wrongdoing but has been placed under investigation along with...
POLITICS
Reuters

New Austrian leader under fire in parliament, mocked as Kurz's puppet

VIENNA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Opposition parties attacked Austria's new Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg on Tuesday over his ties to his predecessor Sebastian Kurz, who quit over corruption allegations, while activists outside parliament mocked him as Kurz's puppet. Kurz, 35, quit as chancellor under pressure from his junior coalition party, the...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Kurz
BBC

Austria gets new leader after Kurz quits amid corruption claims

Alexander Schallenberg has taken over as the chancellor of Austria, with the government seeking to move on from a corruption scandal. The foreign minister was sworn in on Monday after his predecessor, Sebastian Kurz, quit over corruption allegations. Mr Kurz and nine others were placed under investigation after raids linked...
EUROPE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Austria poised for a new leader even as shadow of Kurz lingers

(Bloomberg) — Austria will get a new chancellor, though the career diplomat stepping into Sebastian Kurz’s shoes is a close ally of the departing conservative leader who resigned over a corruption scandal. The political maneuvering over the weekend — with Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg slotted in quickly as successor —...
EUROPE
IBTimes

Austria Gets New Leader After Graft Crisis Engulfs Kurz

Austria's top diplomat Alexander Schallenberg took over as chancellor on Monday, as the ruling party tries to emerge from a corruption scandal that cost the job of one of Europe's youngest leaders. Sebastian Kurz, a 35-year-old once feted as a "whizz kid", said late Saturday he was quitting the top...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austria#Conservative Party#Corruption#New Austrian#Reuters#Greens#The Social Democrats#Orf#The Finance Ministry
WDBO

Kurz to quit as Austrian chancellor amid corruption probe

BERLIN — (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday that he plans to step down in an effort to defuse a government crisis triggered by prosecutors' announcement that he is a target of a corruption investigation. Kurz, 35, said he has proposed that Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg replace him....
EUROPE
BBC

Sebastian Kurz: Austrian leader resigns amid corruption inquiry

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has stepped down, after pressure triggered by a corruption scandal. He has proposed Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg as his replacement. Mr Kurz and nine others were placed under investigation after raids at a number of locations linked to his conservative People's Party (ÖVP). He denies claims...
EUROPE
Reuters

Austrian prosecutors target Kurz in bribery investigation

VIENNA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been placed under investigation on suspicion of bribery and breach of trust, anti-corruption prosecutors said on Wednesday after raids on the offices of Kurz's conservative party and several top aides. The investigation, which prosecutors confirmed hours after raids on the...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
wibqam.com

Greece says renewed defence deal with U.S. to protect sovereignty of both

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A renewed defence cooperation deal between the U.S. and Greece is designed to mutually safeguard and protect the sovereignty of each country, its Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday. “The revision of the mutual defence cooperation agreement we will sign in a few minutes is symbolically...
POLITICS
AFP

Germany's Laschet takes rap for CDU's poll drubbing

Armin Laschet, the chief of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, on Saturday took the rap for its worst ever poll result and said he would quit as the head of the country's most populous state. The CDU's 16 years in power came to an end in the September ballot when it garnered only 24.1 percent of the vote. "The responsibility for this result lies with me as leader and candidate for the chancellorship," Laschet told the CDU's Young Christian Democrats Congress in Munster. The Social Democrats won the most votes and on Friday announced a preliminary deal to form a new coalition government with the Greens and the free-market liberal FDP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSB Radio

Turkey's Erdogan bids farewell to Merkel after 16 years

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Angela Merkel’s final visit to Turkey as German chancellor on Saturday saw two of Europe’s longest serving leaders pay tribute to one another as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted her for farewell talks overlooking the Bosporus. Erdogan had been in office for more than two...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian minister visits Belarus, discusses media conditions

Russia's foreign minister said he discussed the Russian media situation in Belarus during a visit to the country on Thursday following the arrest of a journalist who worked for a top Russian newspaper.Hienadz Mazheyka, a Belarusian reporter for Russian daily Komsomolskaya Pravda, was arrested this month after writing about an apartment shootout in Minsk that killed two people — an opposition supporter and an officer of the KGB Belarus’ state security service. Mazheyka’s report about the shootings in the capital of Belarus, quoted a friend describing the dead opposition supporter in a positive light. The journalist faces up...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU must make ‘significant’ shift on European court to reach Northern Ireland deal, says Lord Frost

Lord Frost has warned a “big gap” remains between the UK and EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, insisting Brussels must make a “significant” concession over the vexed issue of governance if there is to be a deal.It comes after the bloc offered a package of major compromises aimed at cutting red tape and easing the transit of goods between Great Britain to Northern Ireland following months of disruption.However, Lord Frost made clear on Friday that the proposals as they stand are unacceptable – insisting the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in resolving trade disputes is...
POLITICS
wibqam.com

Brazil pandemic probe to recommend Bolsonaro face 11 criminal charges, senator says

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – A Brazilian Senate probe into the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will recommend in its final report due next week that President Jair Bolsonaro face 11 criminal charges, the senator leading the inquiry said on Friday, though it remains highly unlikely that he will face a trial on any such charges.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Merkel backs dialogue with Poland over tensions with EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that Poland s European Union partners need to step away from confrontation and instead talk to the government in Warsaw to seek solutions to the difficulties in their relationship.Last week, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that Polish laws take precedence over those of the 27-nation EU, which Poland joined in 2004. The ruling further escalated lingering tensions over democratic standards between the country’s right-wing nationalist government and Brussels institutions. Asked during a visit to Brussels whether Europe should quickly take tougher action, Merkel said EU members “have the obligation always to try to find...
POLITICS
AFP

Macron marks 60 years since Paris Algeria protest massacre

President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday will become the first French head of state to take part in commemorations of the massacre by Paris police of protesters at a rally 60 years ago against France's rule in its then-colony Algeria. The events of October 17, 1961 were covered up for decades and the final death toll remains unclear. But many historians believe it could amount to several hundred. The rally was called in the final year of France's increasingly violent attempt to retain Algeria as a north African colony, and in the middle of a bombing campaign targeting mainland France by pro-independence militants. On Saturday, one day ahead of the formal anniversary, Macron will take part in a memorial ceremony for the victims at a park on the Paris outskirts from 1330 GMT.
PROTESTS

