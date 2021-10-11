Setting the Big 12 Table: Week 7

OKLAHOMA STATE (5-0, 2-0) @ TEXAS (4-2, 2-1) Date & Time: Saturday, October 16th @ 11:00 am. Line: Texas -5.5 (Opened Texas -5.5) Commentary: There was a big game down near Dallas-way as the Texas Longhorns choked (not sure if that’s the right thing) a 20+ point lead to the Sooners. Don’t get me wrong, that Texas offense is pretty spectacular, but the defense may not be very good at all. Oklahoma State was off last weekend so they’ve had an entire 2 weeks to prepare for the Longhorns. My thought is that the Cowboys will be more than ready for this game and I also think that the Cowboy defense is decent and maybe a reason why I think this game is closer than the 5.5 points.