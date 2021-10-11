Kingston to conduct two public sessions for ARPA funding

KINGSTON – The City of Kingston will host two public meetings to inform residents about the city’s Economic Recovery Plan for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The City of Kingston will receive approximately $17 million in ARPA funding over two years and is currently working to create a comprehensive Economic Recovery Plan to best utilize these funds. The city has hired Laberge Group to facilitate the creation of the plan. The Kingston Economic Recovery plan will be directed by federal guidelines, will incorporate community input, and will build upon existing community projects, while also supporting new initiatives that support recovery from the pandemic.