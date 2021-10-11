Jaylen Brown Tried To Impress Taylor Rooks, Saying He Would Win 6 Championship By The Time He Turned 28: "Dude Also Fighting To Keep His Eyes Up"

On the eve of the Celtics first preseason game of the 2021-22 season, Jaylen Brown says he's not only fully recovered from his late season wrist surgery, but feels "lighter, faster, stronger than ever." This is great news, since the wrist surgery was never a major deal, especially since it was on his off hand. More concerning was the games he missed and wasn't 100% because of his nagging knee issue.

