Climate change to bring more triple-digit heat, extreme rain to Houston, report says

By Emily Foxhall
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather in 15 years in Texas looks something like this: Days are warmer. Temperatures more often pass 100 degrees. Rain likely falls with greater intensity. That’s according to a new report from Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon, who used both historical trends and climate models to predict what residents here might expect.

