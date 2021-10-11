Climate change to bring more triple-digit heat, extreme rain to Houston, report says

First lawmakers forced teachers to deny systemic racism. What’s next — the Holocaust? Yes, according to one North Texas school administrator. An audio recording leaked to NBC News captured Carroll ISD’s director of curriculum and instruction, Gina Peddy, advising teachers on how to follow Texas’ new law censoring how teachers can talk about history. “We are in the middle of a political mess,” Peddy told teachers, initially trying to console the fearful group. But when teachers struggled to understand the school’s guidelines in choosing books compliant with HB 3979, Peddy advised, “Make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust that you have one that has an opposing, that has other perspectives.” Teachers shot back: “How do you oppose the Holocaust? What?!” Peddy told them, “Believe me, that’s come up.” Later, a district spokeswoman doubled down, explaining that Texas’ new law required teachers to present multiple perspectives on “widely debated and currently controversial issues” — presumably thinking the Holocaust qualified as such. Lawmakers, even Republicans, disputed that, although they took no responsibility for passing the confusing, misguided law in the first place. Eventually, Superintendent Lane Ledbetter apologized on Facebook, saying the district understands that opposing views aren’t required for “historical facts.” We’re glad school leaders in Southlake got schooled. But the incident shows how far this plague of alternative facts and this crusade creep from Austin has spread. If the educators can’t tell fact from fiction, how do we expect the kids to?

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO