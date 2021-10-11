Chilly October = Snow in the Passes & Lowland Frost

We’ve all noticed the change. After 6 months of warmer than normal temperatures, October is running well below normal temperature-wise. For the first 10 days. During the last 10 days of September, we saw 3 days in the 80s in Portland; it’s hard to believe that less than three weeks ago we saw highs around 90 in the metro area! Of course, it’s normal to see temperatures drop off in October; no other month changes as dramatically in the Portland area. But going from above normal temps to below normal has accentuated that change this year. You can see that we are a bit alone in the Pacific Northwest, the rest of the country has seen a very warm start to fall.