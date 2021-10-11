Is the blue pumpkin bucket the right choice for your trick-or-treater?
As crowds of trick-or-treaters arrive at doors later this month, parents are asking those sharing candy to pay attention to the color of the iconic pumpkin buckets. Parents and advocates are spreading the message that blue pumpkin buckets will be used to help identify trick-or-treat participants who have autism. The blue bucket can help those handing out candy easily identify trick-or-treaters who may not feel comfortable celebrating in the typical way.www.ellwoodcityledger.com
Comments / 0