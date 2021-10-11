CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed Watch: Policymakers Are Quieter Than Usual As Fed Image Suffers

By Darrell Delamaide/Investing.com - Investing.com
investing.com
 5 days ago

The presidents of the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional banks usually talk a lot, creating what some consider a cacophony of dissenting voices but what others see as valuable nuance in deciphering trends in policymakers’ thinking. Not so much right now. The resignation of two of the leaders is under something...

za.investing.com

American Banker

Sidelining of Quarles complicates Fed's policymaking

WASHINGTON — With Gov. Randal Quarles no longer serving as the Federal Reserve Board's head of bank supervision, regulatory matters have been effectively sidelined until the Biden administration fills key leadership posts at the central bank, experts say. In addition to his role as a Fed governor, Quarles was confirmed...
AFP

US economy almost ready for less stimulus, Fed official says

The United States is nearly ready for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus, and the high inflation may soon retreat, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. The Fed last month signaled it would "soon" be ready to begin the process of ending its massive monthly purchases of bonds and other securities intended to help the country weather the Covid-19 downturn. In a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the world's largest economy was nearing completion of the "substantial further progress" test the central bank has set to determine when to back off its stimulus policies. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said.
The Independent

Fed officials: Bond purchases could end by middle of 2022

Federal Reserve officials agreed at their last meeting that if the economy continued to improve, they could start reducing their monthly bond purchases as soon as next month and bring them to an end by the middle of 2022. The discussion was revealed in the minutes of the Fed’s Sept. 21-22 meeting, released Wednesday. Fed officials also said that the taper itself could begin in the middle of November or December. “Participants generally assessed that, provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be...
State
Georgia State
Metro International

Fed policymakers hone in on November taper timeline

(Reuters) -Three U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday said the economy has healed enough for the central bank to begin to withdraw its crisis-era support, cementing expectations the Fed will start to taper its monthly bond purchases as soon as next month. “I myself believe that the ‘substantial further progress’...
Axios

The Fed's emerging climate oversight

Fed governor Lael Brainard is filling in more blanks about how the central bank could weigh and limit financial institutions' exposure to climate risk. Driving the news: "I anticipate it will be helpful to provide supervisory guidance for large banking institutions in their efforts to appropriately measure, monitor, and manage material climate-related risks," she said in a speech Thursday.
kfgo.com

Factbox: How Fed policymaker investments stack up against each other

(Reuters) – U.S. Federal Reserve senior officials’ private investments are under growing scrutiny following revelations and the subsequent resignations of two regional Fed Bank Presidents for controversial trades last year at a time when the central bank was undertaking a rescue of the economy. The six members of the Fed...
Reuters

Fed policymakers' trading to get more scrutiny

(Reuters) -Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate trading by top U.S. central bankers, including that of two Fed bank presidents who resigned after public outcry over their transactions. In a letter to SEC Chair Gary Gensler, Warren also cited trading by...
Person
Mary Daly
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Lael Brainard
Person
Kai Ryssdal
Reuters

Senator Warren asks SEC to probe trading by Fed policymakers

(Reuters) - Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate trading by top U.S. central bankers, including that of two Fed bank presidents who resigned after public outcry over their transactions. In a letter to SEC Chair Gary Gensler, Warren also cited trading...
Benzinga

What Happens When the Fed Tapers?

What happens when the Fed tapers? That is the billion (or trillion) dollar question. Before we delve into the possible outcome(s) though, we must first understand what tapering means. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to zero in March 2020 to help bolster growth....
AFP

Fed officials lean towards stimulus pullback as soon as November

Unless the US economic situation changes dramatically, Federal Reserve officials are leaning towards cutting back on monetary stimulus as soon as November, according to a central bank document released Wednesday. The date when the Fed will pull back on its monthly bond purchases has been a closely watched topic for months, and the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) last month indicated the time could come "soon." The minutes of the FOMC meeting released Wednesday showed officials speaking positively of plans to begin cutting back on the bond purchases as soon as after their next meeting scheduled for November and end it by mid-2022. Officials indicated that "provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate," according to the minutes.
DailyFx

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

Fed speakers sound hawkish, and rates markets have rapidly adjusted to the reality of a taper announcement in November. Eurodollar contract spreads and the US Treasury yield curve continue act they did in the 2013/2014 period ahead tapering beginning. Fed rate hike odds are discounting four rate hikes through the...
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
