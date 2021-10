Oxford College of Emory University renamed a historic campus building after the late Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr., an Oxford alumnus who became the first Black judge to serve on the Superior Court in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, and established an endowment for need-based scholarships in his honor. Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves joined Oxford College Dean Douglas A. Hicks at the renaming ceremony on Friday, Oct. 8. The University Committee on Naming Honors, which was established in 2019 to review historic names represented on campus, embraced the name change from Language Hall to Johnson Hall.

OXFORD, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO