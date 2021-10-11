The Agenda: Local government briefs for 10.11.21
Hermitage Road rezoning, top administrator appointment on City Council agenda. The Richmond City Council meets Monday. Agendas available here. Business on the 6 p.m. regular agenda includes a surplus designation and TOD-1 zoning proposed for a 0.17-acre portion of the Richmond Ambulance Authority property at 2400 Hermitage Road. The rezoned property would be sold for $110,250 to Breeden Investment Properties, an affiliate of Virginia Beach-based The Breeden Co., which would incorporate it into a mixed-use development it’s planning at the adjacent Cobb Lumber site.richmondbizsense.com
