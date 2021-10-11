CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Agenda: Local government briefs for 10.11.21

By Richmond BizSense
RichmondBizSense
Cover picture for the articleHermitage Road rezoning, top administrator appointment on City Council agenda. The Richmond City Council meets Monday. Agendas available here. Business on the 6 p.m. regular agenda includes a surplus designation and TOD-1 zoning proposed for a 0.17-acre portion of the Richmond Ambulance Authority property at 2400 Hermitage Road. The rezoned property would be sold for $110,250 to Breeden Investment Properties, an affiliate of Virginia Beach-based The Breeden Co., which would incorporate it into a mixed-use development it’s planning at the adjacent Cobb Lumber site.

