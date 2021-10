It is a foggy start to the day. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 AM. It is warm and muggy. With the frontal system approaching, it will be our muggiest day. We are going to see more clouds with a few showers today, but our rain chances will increase tonight. Higher rain chances are expected tonight into Saturday morning. By sunrise on Saturday, the front will have passed. We will see some clearing skies, maybe a lingering shower early, brisk north winds and cooler conditions, too. Morning lows on Sunday will be chilly in the upper 40s to low 50s with breezy north winds 15-25 mph.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO