Premier League

Lionel Messi: Aston Villa's Emi Martinez 'one of the best goalkeepers in the world'

By Luke Hatfield
Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLionel Messi has lauded Aston Villa's Emi Martinez as 'one of the best goalkeepers in the world' after the shot-stopper put in yet another brilliant display for Argentina. Martinez was in dazzling form for his nation during their 3-0 win over Uruguay in World Cup qualifying, twice saving from Luis Suarez and earning a clean sheet as Argentina increased their grip on second spot in the South American group.

ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate fumes at PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino over Lionel Messi decision

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand thinks Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino’s has disrespected Lionel Messi during the Manchester City game. Lionel Messi finally made his mark on PSG after scoring the final goal against Manchester City on Tuesday at Parc des Princes. The 34-year-old also displayed his...
Lionel Messi's record against Brazil & Copa America stats

The forward finally lifted silverware with Argentina this summer as they saw off arch rivals Brazil – but what is his overall record against them?. Lionel Messi won everything under the sun at Barcelona before embarking on a new challenge at Paris Saint-Germain, with his move to France coming on the back of his first major international trophy with Argentina at the Copa America.
BBC

Lionel Messi: The inside story of Paris St-Germain forward's first months in France

When 150,000 Lionel Messi shirts went on sale on Paris St-Germain's website the day his signing was announced, they were gone within seven minutes. PSG have been here before, when Neymar signed about four years earlier, but it's fair to say even they were surprised by the excitement that has greeted the arrival of Argentine superstar Messi.
The Independent

Lionel Messi hits out at referee after Argentina edge past Peru in World Cup qualifier

Lionel Messi has hit out at Brazilian match official Wilton Sampaio following Argentina’s 1-0 win over Peru. The Albiceleste squeezed past Peru in the World Cup qualifier on the road to Qatar 2022 thanks to a goal from Lautaro Martinez. But the Paris Saint-Germain superstar was upset at a number of contentious decisions made by Sampaio, which the 33-year-old insists were made “on purpose”.“Difficult match, difficult to play. A lot of wind, they were playing deep, leaving little space for us,” Messi said. “The referee always does this when he referees us, as if he does it on purpose. But...
Yardbarker

Yerry Mina’s infamous dance fractured his relationship with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

Colombia eliminated Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the Copa America back in July, winning a penalty shoot-out after the match ended in a scoreless draw. Colombia won the shoot-out 4-2, with Yerry Mina breaking into dance in celebration. It was a gesture that, according to Marca, didn’t go down too well in the Uruguayan dressing room, especially with Luis Suarez.
ESPN

PSG's Lionel Messi: Various clubs offered me deals after Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi has admitted he had "other offers" from "various clubs" after leaving Barcelona last summer before opting to join Paris Saint-Germain. Messi, 34, was available on a free transfer when his Barcelona contract expired on June 30, after the LaLiga club's precarious financial situation meant they were unable to register a new deal.
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi’s only true threat that actually deserves Ballon d’Or

FIFA has recently announced the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or 2021 award, featuring highly successful football superstars from across the globe, including Lionel Messi. Some of the most notable nominees are Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, N’Golo Kante, and Jorginho. All of these players were nominated for a reason, as...
LFCTransferRoom

‘Mo Salah Is the Best Player in the World Right Now’ - Robbie Savage Says He Would Take Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Over Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Manchester United and Leicester City player Robbie Savage has recently said that Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world. Mo Salah is in unbelievable form this season. In the first nine games of the season the Egyptian has scored nine goals and bagged three assists. Comparing this...
Yardbarker

Watch: Highlights of Lionel Messi in Argentina’s draw to Paraguay

Argentina kicked off its first of three FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures on the road against Paraguay. On paper, Lionel Scaloni’s squad should’ve come away with all three points. However, Paraguay’s goalkeeper Antony Silva made eight saves to deny La Albiceleste. Nonetheless, Lionel Messi did his best to try and...
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-Manchester United teammate recalls stopping Lionel Messi, Barcelona

Wes Brown has recounted the time a young Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United thumped Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. In 2008, Barcelona crossed paths with Manchester United in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. At the time, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were still young but were already Ballon d’Or candidates.
