Lionel Messi: Aston Villa's Emi Martinez 'one of the best goalkeepers in the world'

Lionel Messi has hit out at Brazilian match official Wilton Sampaio following Argentina’s 1-0 win over Peru. The Albiceleste squeezed past Peru in the World Cup qualifier on the road to Qatar 2022 thanks to a goal from Lautaro Martinez. But the Paris Saint-Germain superstar was upset at a number of contentious decisions made by Sampaio, which the 33-year-old insists were made “on purpose”.“Difficult match, difficult to play. A lot of wind, they were playing deep, leaving little space for us,” Messi said. “The referee always does this when he referees us, as if he does it on purpose. But...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO