Lionel Messi: Aston Villa's Emi Martinez 'one of the best goalkeepers in the world'
Lionel Messi has lauded Aston Villa's Emi Martinez as 'one of the best goalkeepers in the world' after the shot-stopper put in yet another brilliant display for Argentina. Martinez was in dazzling form for his nation during their 3-0 win over Uruguay in World Cup qualifying, twice saving from Luis Suarez and earning a clean sheet as Argentina increased their grip on second spot in the South American group.www.shropshirestar.com
