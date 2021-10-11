CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official says journalist's Nobel Prize not a slap on Duterte

By AARON FAVILA, JOEAL CALUPITAN Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration belatedly congratulated journalist Maria Ressa Monday for being one of two winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her fight for freedom of expression under grave risks. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.

www.timesdaily.com

Rodrigo Duterte
Maria Ressa
Asia
Philippines
