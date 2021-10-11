Reduced residential population sees SBU crime drop
Reported crime on Stony Brook’s campus decreased in nearly every category during 2020, according to the Annual Security and Fire Safety Report published on Oct. 1. The Annual Security and Fire Safety Report is a document that is published each year as part of the Clery Act, which requires colleges and universities to record data on on-campus crime, assist victims of violence and publicly disclose the policies and procedures they have put in place to promote campus safety.www.sbstatesman.com
