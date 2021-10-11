CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kesha joins Walker Hayes for the remix video for “Fancy Like”

By EDN-Staff Contributor
EDNPub
EDNPub
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After enlisting Kesha as a featured guest on the remix to his viral sensation “Fancy Like”, Walker Hayes is joined by the pop star in the just-released music video for song. Shot in Los Angeles and directed by Rehman Ali, the music video takes place in Sun Valley, California at...

eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Chance The Rapper Among Thousands Laughing At Artist Suing Drake & Chris Brown

An artist named Mr. Cooper has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Drake and Chris Brown with regards to their song "No Guidance," claiming that they infringed on his copyright by copying his lyrics and melodies. Cooper is claiming that CB and Drake were inspired by his song "I Love Your Dress" because, in both songs, the artists sing, "You got it, girl, you got it." However, the general public thinks that Cooper is reaching hard, and thousands of people, including Chance The Rapper, Masika Kalysha, Tobe Nwigwe, and others, are hysterically laughing at Cooper's attempt to gain clout.
CELEBRITIES
CMT

Walker Hayes Gets “Fancy Like” Onstage To Close 2021 CMT Artists Of The Year Event

From viral acclaim to the stage of the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville is how veteran country artist Walker Hayes put the cherry on top of his Oreo shake with whipped cream with a 2021 CMT Artists Of The Year show-closing performance of “Fancy Like.” Presented by Applebees, fans of the artist and song were showcased doing the Tik Tok dance associated with the track on the stage’s trio of big screens.
MUSIC
wedr.com

Summer Walker announces new album, 'Still Over It', with a trailer featuring JT from City Girls

Summer Walker has announced her second album, Still Over It, with help from JT of City Girls. The "Playing Games" singer is promoting the project, to be released November 5, with a humorous trailer inspired by the cover of her 2019 platinum debut album, Over It, which featured her talking on the phone. In the clip, Summer's speaking with JT, who is incarcerated. The 28-year-old rapper was arrested in 2017 for identity theft on fraudulent credit card charges and sentenced to 24 months in federal prison.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Billboard

Walker Hayes, Kane Brown, Luke Combs to Perform for 'CMT Artists of the Year'

The upcoming CMT Artists of the Year special will feature a star-studded performance lineup. The Oct. 13 show that will air live from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center at 8 p.m. CT on CMT will feature solo performances from honorees Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown and Luke Combs, as well as breakout artist of the year Mickey Guyton teaming up with Yola.
MUSIC
foreveraltoona.com

Walker Hayes Is “Just a Dad Who Happens to Sing Songs”

We could talk about “Fancy Like” being a monster hit, but everybody knows that. The better story is that WALKER HAYES isn’t letting any of the crazy success change him. “Rolling Stone” asked about his long-term plans. He said, quote, “This opens future music up for me to tell you exactly who I am. I don’t have to dress really nice. I don’t have to act. I don’t have to pretend I’m younger than I am.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Hayes
Person
Kesha
CMT

Walker Hayes, Kane Brown Have An Inspirational Conversation About “Fancy Like”

Everyone, worldwide, likely has an “opinion on “Walker Hayes’ mega-viral and country chart-topping hit “Fancy Like.” Following closing the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year event with a performance sponsored by Applebees, Hayes took to Instagram Live for a nearly fifteen-minute conversation regarding his thoughts that not all opinions of his smash are necessarily positive. However, the conversation takes a deeper turn as he discusses his story as a working creative in year seven of the “ten-year town” grind of Music City.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

T-Pain Taps Kehlani and BIA for "I Like Dat" Remix

Following his release of “I Like Dat” featuring Kehlani earlier this year, T-Pain has enlisted BIA for a remixed version of the track, out today. Ahead of the remix’s drop, T-Pain took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a private DM he sent to BIA, reading, “Hey I have an idea.”
MUSIC
ABC 4

The sweet inspiration behind the hit song ‘Fancy Like’

On Good Things Utah this morning – There is a sweet story behind one of the biggest country music hits. A few months ago, Walker Hayes was a country singer who’d had a couple of hits. But his ode to date nights at Applebee’s, “Fancy Like,” turned him into a TikTok celebrity and then a bonafide pop star. “The idea really spawned from a conversation … about the misconception that all celebrities live a very lavish lifestyle,” Hayes told ABC Audio. “I think most people just think that if you’re an artist, if you’re a performer, if you’re a songwriter and you’re paying the bills, you live in a mansion and you always eat at Ruth’s Chris and you always wear expensive shoes. And that’s not necessarily true.” “I just basically wrote the song to say, ‘Hey, I’m pretty simple guy, ’bout as fancy as it gets for me is Applebee’s on a date night,'” said Hayes, a father of six. “You know, like, just me talking guy to guy, ‘How fancy do you get?’ ‘Well, hey, we fancy like Applebee’s!'”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#The Pink Motel
995qyk.com

Jonas Brothers, Walker Hayes To Perform At CMT Special

CMT today (10/8) revealed its all-star lineup of performers for the 2021 “CMT Artists of the Year,” airing live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, October 13th at 9p/8c on CMT. The 2021 honorees Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs will all perform during...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
themusicuniverse.com

Walker Hayes drops ‘U Gurl’

On the heels of releasing a new music video for juggernaut single “Fancy Like,” Monument Records’ singer/songwriter and country music maverick Walker Hayes drops his latest track “U Gurl.” Written by Hayes, with Dylan Guthro and Jodi Guthro, and produced by Dylan Guthro, the song is available everywhere now. The...
MUSIC
EDNPub

Chase Bryant and girlfriend Selena Weber announce their engagement

Singer Chase Bryant and his girlfriend Selena Weber are engaged; the couple took to Instagram to announce the news and show off Weber’s new ring, which they celebrated on Bryant’s 28th birthday. Bryant captioned his post, “Can’t wait to spend forever with you my love. Best birthday present ever, was...
CELEBRITIES
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
534
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy