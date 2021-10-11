Kesha joins Walker Hayes for the remix video for “Fancy Like”

On Good Things Utah this morning – There is a sweet story behind one of the biggest country music hits. A few months ago, Walker Hayes was a country singer who’d had a couple of hits. But his ode to date nights at Applebee’s, “Fancy Like,” turned him into a TikTok celebrity and then a bonafide pop star. “The idea really spawned from a conversation … about the misconception that all celebrities live a very lavish lifestyle,” Hayes told ABC Audio. “I think most people just think that if you’re an artist, if you’re a performer, if you’re a songwriter and you’re paying the bills, you live in a mansion and you always eat at Ruth’s Chris and you always wear expensive shoes. And that’s not necessarily true.” “I just basically wrote the song to say, ‘Hey, I’m pretty simple guy, ’bout as fancy as it gets for me is Applebee’s on a date night,'” said Hayes, a father of six. “You know, like, just me talking guy to guy, ‘How fancy do you get?’ ‘Well, hey, we fancy like Applebee’s!'”

