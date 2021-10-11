CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Alibaba the Biggest Disappointment of the Class of 2014?

By Will Ashworth
InvestorPlace
 5 days ago

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) went public in September 2014, selling $25 billion of BABA stock at $68 a share. It was the largest IPO in history. Yet, here we sit, more than seven years later, and Alibaba’s gained 129%, good for a compound annual growth rate of 12.6%. Considering the fanfare surrounding the company’s IPO at the time, it must seem like a major disappointment to anyone still holding all these years later.

