Is Alibaba the Biggest Disappointment of the Class of 2014?

One thing that has become increasingly clear over the course of 2021 is that electric vehicles are the future of transportation. Consumers are embracing this emerging trend, as indicated by the fact that since 2018, the amount of EVs globally has risen by 64%. As demand rises, EV manufacturers are working around the clock to meet it and investors are enjoying the ride as EV stocks soar. One Chinese producer has had cause to celebrate recently as good news for Xpeng Motors (NYSE:XPEV) has sent XPEV stock shooting up.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO