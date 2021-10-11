CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Austrian leader to take over as opposition say Kurz remains in charge

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg prepared to be sworn in as chancellor on Monday after Sebastian Kurz resigned https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrias-kurz-says-stepping-down-chancellor-2021-10-09 in the face of corruption allegations, while the opposition said the new leader would merely continue to do Kurz’s bidding. The Greens, the junior partner to Kurz’s conservatives,...

