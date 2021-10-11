New Austrian leader to take over as opposition say Kurz remains in charge

Armin Laschet, the chief of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, on Saturday took the rap for its worst ever poll result and said he would quit as the head of the country's most populous state. The CDU's 16 years in power came to an end in the September ballot when it garnered only 24.1 percent of the vote. "The responsibility for this result lies with me as leader and candidate for the chancellorship," Laschet told the CDU's Young Christian Democrats Congress in Munster. The Social Democrats won the most votes and on Friday announced a preliminary deal to form a new coalition government with the Greens and the free-market liberal FDP.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 HOUR AGO