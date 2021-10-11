CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Austrian leader to take over as opposition say Kurz remains in charge

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg prepared to be sworn in as chancellor on Monday after Sebastian Kurz resigned https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrias-kurz-says-stepping-down-chancellor-2021-10-09 in the face of corruption allegations, while the opposition said the new leader would merely continue to do Kurz’s bidding. The Greens, the junior partner to Kurz’s conservatives,...

US News and World Report

Austrian Ex-Chancellor Kurz Sworn in as Member of Parliament

BERLIN (AP) — Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was sworn in Thursday as a member of parliament after resigning last week amid corruption allegations, local news agency APA reported. Kurz, 35, is also keeping his role as party leader and became the head of its parliamentary group, keeping him at...
EUROPE
94.3 Jack FM

‘I am emancipated enough’, Austrian leader says after Kurz tweets for him

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, ridiculed by critics as a mere pawn of his predecessor Sebastian Kurz, said on Thursday he is “emancipated enough” after a message of his was mistakenly sent instead from Kurz’s Twitter account. Kurz stepped down on Saturday at the behest of his junior...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Austrian opposition seeks graft inquiry in next headache for Kurz

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austrian opposition parties agreed on Wednesday to set up a parliamentary commission of inquiry into alleged corruption by officials from the ruling conservative party after its leader Sebastian Kurz stepped down as chancellor at the weekend. Kurz denies wrongdoing but has been placed under investigation along with...
POLITICS
Reuters

New Austrian leader under fire in parliament, mocked as Kurz's puppet

VIENNA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Opposition parties attacked Austria's new Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg on Tuesday over his ties to his predecessor Sebastian Kurz, who quit over corruption allegations, while activists outside parliament mocked him as Kurz's puppet. Kurz, 35, quit as chancellor under pressure from his junior coalition party, the...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Austria gets new leader after Kurz quits amid corruption claims

Alexander Schallenberg has taken over as the chancellor of Austria, with the government seeking to move on from a corruption scandal. The foreign minister was sworn in on Monday after his predecessor, Sebastian Kurz, quit over corruption allegations. Mr Kurz and nine others were placed under investigation after raids linked...
EUROPE
IBTimes

Austria Gets New Leader After Graft Crisis Engulfs Kurz

Austria's top diplomat Alexander Schallenberg took over as chancellor on Monday, as the ruling party tries to emerge from a corruption scandal that cost the job of one of Europe's youngest leaders. Sebastian Kurz, a 35-year-old once feted as a "whizz kid", said late Saturday he was quitting the top...
EUROPE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Austria poised for a new leader even as shadow of Kurz lingers

(Bloomberg) — Austria will get a new chancellor, though the career diplomat stepping into Sebastian Kurz’s shoes is a close ally of the departing conservative leader who resigned over a corruption scandal. The political maneuvering over the weekend — with Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg slotted in quickly as successor —...
EUROPE
WDBO

Kurz to quit as Austrian chancellor amid corruption probe

BERLIN — (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday that he plans to step down in an effort to defuse a government crisis triggered by prosecutors' announcement that he is a target of a corruption investigation. Kurz, 35, said he has proposed that Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg replace him....
EUROPE
BBC

Sebastian Kurz: Austrian leader resigns amid corruption inquiry

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has stepped down, after pressure triggered by a corruption scandal. He has proposed Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg as his replacement. Mr Kurz and nine others were placed under investigation after raids at a number of locations linked to his conservative People's Party (ÖVP). He denies claims...
EUROPE
dailynewsen.com

Austrian opposition asks for Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to choose between resignation or censorship motion

The Polvarada that has raised in Austria the investigation of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for the crimes of corruption and bribery is becoming a storm. The Social Democratic Opposition (SPÖ) and Liberal (Neos) has asked Kurz to choose between voluntary resignation or censorship, while the Greens, Aliazos del Chancellor in the Government, open contacts with the different parliamentary groups and ask for an appointment with the head of state.
EUROPE
Reuters

Austrian prosecutors target Kurz in bribery investigation

VIENNA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been placed under investigation on suspicion of bribery and breach of trust, anti-corruption prosecutors said on Wednesday after raids on the offices of Kurz's conservative party and several top aides. The investigation, which prosecutors confirmed hours after raids on the...
EUROPE
The Independent

Top Albanian court to rule on president Meta's impeachment

Albania’s Constitutional Court said on Friday it will examine the legality of parliament's decision to impeach the country's figurehead president for alleged constitutional violations. If the court upholds the decision then President Ilir Meta will be removed from office a year early.The court said it would hold a public plenary session on the matter, but did not set a date.Albania’s presidency is largely ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. The role is also generally understood to be apolitical, but Meta has regularly clashed with Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist government.In June, parliament voted...
POLITICS
94.1 Duke FM

Explainer-Upping the tempo: Germany’s coalition dance heats up

BERLIN (Reuters) – Olaf Scholz wants to wrap up the negotiations that should make him Germany’s next chancellor by Christmas. Friday’s agreement between his Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats on opening coalition talks are a big step towards that goal. But their barebones agreement, which includes commitments...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Germany's Laschet takes rap for CDU's poll drubbing

Armin Laschet, the chief of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, on Saturday took the rap for its worst ever poll result and said he would quit as the head of the country's most populous state. The CDU's 16 years in power came to an end in the September ballot when it garnered only 24.1 percent of the vote. "The responsibility for this result lies with me as leader and candidate for the chancellorship," Laschet told the CDU's Young Christian Democrats Congress in Munster. The Social Democrats won the most votes and on Friday announced a preliminary deal to form a new coalition government with the Greens and the free-market liberal FDP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSB Radio

Turkey's Erdogan bids farewell to Merkel after 16 years

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Angela Merkel’s final visit to Turkey as German chancellor on Saturday saw two of Europe’s longest serving leaders pay tribute to one another as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted her for farewell talks overlooking the Bosporus. Erdogan had been in office for more than two...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian minister visits Belarus, discusses media conditions

Russia's foreign minister said he discussed the Russian media situation in Belarus during a visit to the country on Thursday following the arrest of a journalist who worked for a top Russian newspaper.Hienadz Mazheyka, a Belarusian reporter for Russian daily Komsomolskaya Pravda, was arrested this month after writing about an apartment shootout in Minsk that killed two people — an opposition supporter and an officer of the KGB Belarus’ state security service. Mazheyka’s report about the shootings in the capital of Belarus, quoted a friend describing the dead opposition supporter in a positive light. The journalist faces up...
POLITICS
The Independent

Merkel backs dialogue with Poland over tensions with EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that Poland s European Union partners need to step away from confrontation and instead talk to the government in Warsaw to seek solutions to the difficulties in their relationship.Last week, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that Polish laws take precedence over those of the 27-nation EU, which Poland joined in 2004. The ruling further escalated lingering tensions over democratic standards between the country’s right-wing nationalist government and Brussels institutions. Asked during a visit to Brussels whether Europe should quickly take tougher action, Merkel said EU members “have the obligation always to try to find...
POLITICS
AFP

Macron marks 60 years since Paris Algeria protest massacre

President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday will become the first French head of state to take part in commemorations of the massacre by Paris police of protesters at a rally 60 years ago against France's rule in its then-colony Algeria. The events of October 17, 1961 were covered up for decades and the final death toll remains unclear. But many historians believe it could amount to several hundred. The rally was called in the final year of France's increasingly violent attempt to retain Algeria as a north African colony, and in the middle of a bombing campaign targeting mainland France by pro-independence militants. On Saturday, one day ahead of the formal anniversary, Macron will take part in a memorial ceremony for the victims at a park on the Paris outskirts from 1330 GMT.
PROTESTS

