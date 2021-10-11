Report: Arsenal Alerted as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Fears He May Quit Liverpool

In recent news, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may have to leave Liverpool to find more game time and his former club seem interested in him.

Since signing for Liverpool in 2017 for a reported fee of £34million, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hasn't made the impact he would've wanted to.

While playing for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, Ox was usually used as a wingback or winger.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

However, his preferred position has always been midfield and he named Steven Gerrard as his inspiration before signing for the Reds.

Despite not making a huge impact at Liverpool, The Ox has some very memorable moments for Liverpool.

Especially the rocket against Manchester City in the Champions League Quarter Final.

The Ox Fears He Might Have to Leave Liverpool

Despite being a fan favourite amongst Liverpool fans, the 28-year-old hasn't been getting much game time this season.

He's only made five appearances for the Reds this season and he's only had one start in the Premier League.

In a recent report, John Cross from the Mirror, who is very close to Arsenal and the Ox, has reported that he may be looking to leave Liverpool in search of more game time.

Cross says that this news could alert Arsenal with them looking to bolster their midfield.

The Mirror journalist also says that Liverpool refused to do business for Ox despite strong interest in him last summer.

LFC Transfer Room Verdict

John Cross is very close to the Ox and Arsenal so there is no reason not to believe this report.

It's also understandable that Oxlade-Chamberlain would want more game time as he's about to enter his prime.

He's currently at the bottom of the pecking order in Liverpool's midfield, something he won't be to happy with.

Despite being a fan favourite, if Liverpool get £20million + for him, then it would be hard to decline that offer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook