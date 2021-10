Editor’s note: This commentary is by Stephen Groff, who grew up in Warren and is now a resident of Burlington. While the concept of a “tea party” took on new meaning in the aftermath of the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, our high school history class tells us its roots are far deeper — harkening back to December 1773, when colonialists (thought to be members of the Sons of Liberty) dumped hundreds of crates of tea in Boston Harbor in protest of Britain’s “taxation without representation.”

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 13 DAYS AGO