Astronomy

WeatherTalk: The sky is an ever-changing array of colors

By John Wheeler
Jamestown Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sky is a constantly varying palate of color which most people generally ignore. The array of color comes from sunlight, which sends us a seemingly infinite array of wavelengths of radiation, from infrared to visible to ultraviolet, on to gamma rays and so on. But it is the visible spectrum that gives us light. Blended together and without much interference, the sun at midday in a clear sky looks white because all the visible wavelengths blend together.

