Pokémon Legends: Arceus clarifies it’ll have a more Monster Hunter-like game structure

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokémon Company has clarified the structure of next year’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus after some confusion over the weekend. Following the trailers released at the end of last month, the webmaster of Serebii.net—Joe Merrick—spotted that they indicated the game may not be as open-world as once thought. While early trailers seemed to imply a Breath of the Wild-style open world, Merrick noted that a closer look at released map screens implied segmented open areas. This is similar to the structure used in games like Monster Hunter and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

www.videogamer.com

