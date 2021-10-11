Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/11/21
Sometimes, there are nights of playoff baseball where I’m at least a little thankful the Yankees didn’t advance and subject us to some of the more stressful situations the game can conceive. Last night was one of those nights, as Rule 5.05(a)(8) kept the Rays from scoring a crucial run in extra innings against the Red Sox. Boston went on to win the game and take a 2-1 series lead. I can only imagine what things would look like round these parts if the Yankees were jobbed of an extra-inning run because of an obscure rule.www.pinstripealley.com
