CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/11/21

By Jake Devin
Pinstripe Alley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, there are nights of playoff baseball where I’m at least a little thankful the Yankees didn’t advance and subject us to some of the more stressful situations the game can conceive. Last night was one of those nights, as Rule 5.05(a)(8) kept the Rays from scoring a crucial run in extra innings against the Red Sox. Boston went on to win the game and take a 2-1 series lead. I can only imagine what things would look like round these parts if the Yankees were jobbed of an extra-inning run because of an obscure rule.

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Should the Yankees trade one of their stud shortstop prospects?

Oswald Peraza was one of several Yankees prospects to breakout during the 2021 season. Perhaps, he is the closest to the major leagues too. For the first few years of his professional career, he was not a blue chip prospect. He struggled to hit, especially for power. With a lost 2020 season, few in the public had high expectations for Peraza. After this season, he has drastically flipped the script, and pushed himself to the brink of the majors.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees have a strong pitching foundation for 2022

The Yankees’ offense has been heavily criticized for failing to come through when it mattered the most. In reality, outside of Aaron Judge (39 home runs, 148 wRC+) and Giancarlo Stanton (35 dingers, 137 wRC+), no hitters whatsoever played up to their expectations. The Yankees were 18th in MLB in runs scored per game, with 4.4, and 13th in OPS with .729. They had several disappointing starts failing to establish any kind of rhythm at the plate for prolonged spells. To call it “ugly at times” is probably polite.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The troubling case of DJ LeMahieu

Last winter when the Yankees and DJ LeMahieu put pen to paper to keep the second baseman in pinstripes for six more years, it felt like the no-brainer decision of the offseason. He was coming off two straight top-four MVP finishes as well as the AL batting title in 2020. However, one season in and the six-year, $90 million contract is already beginning to look bad.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Aaron Boone
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Astros’ Carlos Correa teases signing with New York

The Houston Astros shortstop teased signing with New York during a recent appearance on the La Garata podcast. However he didn’t specify if he was talking about the Yankees or Mets. Here’s what was said during the interview, which was conducted in Spanish, according to SNY:. In a separate interview,...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

At long last, October baseball is back. It could be a very short-lived run, with the Wild Card Game looming on Tuesday, or it could be a wild run to a pennant or even the title itself. So much is up in the air with this team, which can catch fire and submerge itself at a moments notice. Their mercurial identity has set them up with one of the toughest roads possible to a title, but they’re certainly capable of making some noise.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 146: Wild Card Showdown in Beantown

The Yankees did not make it easy. Oh sure, they looked like they might wrap up a Wild Card spot in due time after taking five of six on the road from the division rival Red Sox and Blue Jays. Then, they ran into the Tampa Bay buzzsaw and narrowly avoided a tiebreaker by winning, 1-0, on the season’s final day — thanks in no small part to the pitching staff and Aaron Judge’s timely infield single. Now, they’ll head right back to Boston for one more game at Fenway Park.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

On trading bad defense for good offense

We’ll have all winter to talk about the major disappointments on this Yankee squad — hello, DJ LeMahieu, you have not escaped my notice — but today, I want to focus on two of them because they have a few things in common. Gary Sánchez and Gleyber Torres drip potential, but over the past couple of seasons, it’s begun to look less and less like the Yankees can truly tap that potential.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Pinstripe Alley#Rays#The Red Sox#Astros#Alds
chatsports.com

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/11/21

New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson Outfielder Joey Gallo came from the Texas Rangers with incredible power credentials, but with notorious issues with making consistent contact. With the Yankees, the latter were more evident, as he hit .160/.303/.404 with 13 homers, but 88 strikeouts in a couple of months.
BASEBALL
Pinstripe Alley

Revisiting the 1996 ALCS Jeffrey Maier-assisted Derek Jeter homer

On this day 25 years ago, one of the craziest and most controversial plays in Yankees postseason history occurred, and I was there to experience it in person. In Game 1 of the ALCS against the Orioles, then-rookie Derek Jeter hit an eighth-inning home to the score, enraging the Baltimore players who saw interference on the play. As most fans surely know, the Yankees went on to win the game, the ALCS, and the 1996 World Series.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Andrew Heaney was the least valuable Yankee in 2021

As the trade deadline approached, it became very clear that the Yankees needed to do something if they wanted to actually compete for a playoff spot. The acquisitions of Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo deepened the lineup and as lefties, they gave the Yankees some balance. The additions of Joely Rodríguez and especially Clay Holmes gave them invaluable innings as a bullpen that seemed at times to be coming apart at the seams.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The stupidest games from the 2021 Yankees’ season

On some level, we’re definitely all lucky to be Yankees fans. The team hasn’t finished with a losing record since 1992. They’ve won many World Series and been contenders nearly ever year in that time. Nearly every other fan base would take that, including their run in 2021. On the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees need a new hitting coach — but not for the reasons you think

Over the last few seasons, the New York Yankees have overhauled a large portion of their coaching staff. Following the 2019 campaign, they added Matt Blake to modernize the team’s pitching regimen, a move that has seemingly paid off, as the 2021 Yankees pitching staff defied preseason skepticism to finish second in the AL in fWAR, third in ERA, and fifth in runs/game. They carried an underwhelming offense to a playoff spot, even on the final day of the regular season: a 1-0 victory.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Hispanic Yankee Greats of Days Past: Rafael Soriano

The closer role and the New York Yankees. These two things will forever instantaneously take you to the greatest to ever do it, Mariano Rivera. However, even Mo had to hang it up, and that left a hole that would never be completely filled again. The best management could do is minimize the impact of that loss and the pressure for whoever had to step in that role would be immeasurable. They got a crash course in doing so in 2012, however, when Rivera was lost for the year with an ACL tear early in the season.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

At this point, hate the Astros for their depth

The Houston Astros have done little to end their reputation as villains among Yankee fans. Putting aside their players’ general lack of contrition when their cheating scandal came to light, the team, like the Tampa Bay Rays, is especially annoying because of how consistently they’ve gotten the better of than New York recently. Unless the Seattle Mariners can take a big step forward, the Astros also look like they could win the American League West almost unchallenged for the near future, while the Yankees will grind in the AL East. At this point, Houston’s success at building a deep team, rather than their past scandals, is what should most bother New York fans these days.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The best performances by Yankees middle relievers in the last decade

One of the defining features of the New York Yankees over the past decade or so has been a strong bullpen. Almost every year, the Yankees’ manager has had at least one reliever who wasn’t the closer put together an electric performance, putting out fires in the middle innings and bridging the gap to Mariano Rivera, Andrew Miller, or Aroldis Chapman. Despite injuries to high-priced relievers Zack Britton, Justin Wilson, and Darren O’Day, 2021 proved to be no exception, as Jonathan Loáisiga led a assortment of misfits to once again give the Yankees an elite bullpen.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

What the Yankees can expect from Aaron Hicks in 2022

Remember Aaron Hicks? You know, the Yankees’ starting center fielder entering this season, who was sandwiched between Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton as the third hitter in the Opening Day lineup?. Understandably, it’s been a few months since we’ve talked about Aaron Hicks here on Pinstripe Alley: when a player...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The Tauchman-Peralta trade was a wise gamble for the Yankees

When the New York Yankees agreed to a trade with the San Francisco Giants on April 27th that sent outfielder Mike Tauchman out west for a player to be named later and Wandy Peralta, a lot of eyebrows were raised. Both players were off to slow starts in 2021, but...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

The Yankees need to re-think their defensive strategy

The defensive woes of Gleyber Torres and Gary Sánchez have already been narrativized to death. Perhaps because of their lack of consistent production at the plate — which makes defensive issues all the more glaring — these two players have become the poster boys for bad defense across the league. The issue with scapegoating Torres and Sánchez, however, is that it distracts us from the larger picture — notably, that the Yankees defensive strategy simply isn’t working, regardless of the metrics you use.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Addressing the Offense

The Yankees offense was mostly anemic in 2021, as anyone who watched the majority of the games can attest. We have all identified the areas where changes could and should be made. Here are some ideas I came up with to address the offense. Are these moves perfect? Probably not, but I'm also not sitting in the GM seat for the Yankees! Could these types of moves be made/packages tweaked to either obtain the players in question, or others of similar caliber? Maybe. Are my ideas realistic in terms of the trades being balanced? Let me know!
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy