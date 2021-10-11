CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Cute KN95 Masks for Kids Keep Selling Out, but You Can Get Them Now for 30% Off

By Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Parents Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic health experts have been full of advice lately about how a high-quality, multi-layer mask like a KN95 can provide very necessary protection from the spread of COVID-19, especially as we wait for that vaccine to get approved for our little ones. Following that advice in real life, especially where our kids are concerned, is not always so easy. Not only do parents and caregivers need to find affordable face masks for kids that fit comfortably, but it's also helpful if they look good enough that picky children will want to put them on and keep them on all day.

