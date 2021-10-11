CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Christoph Niemann’s “Walk in the Park”

By Françoise Mouly
The New Yorker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many, fall in the city is a mixed blessing. On one hand, it means relief from the sweltering heat of summer, cozy knits, decorative gourds, and a spectacular show of colors on the trees. On the other, it heralds the dreaded arrival of winter, with its scant hours of daylight, slushy streets, and freezing temperatures. In this week’s cover, Christoph Niemann captures that fleeting moment when New Yorkers are treated to early fall’s crisp light and showy foliage.

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
City
Berlin, NY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prospect Park#Central Park#San Francisco#New Yorkers

Comments / 0

Community Policy