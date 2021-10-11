Christoph Niemann’s “Walk in the Park”
For many, fall in the city is a mixed blessing. On one hand, it means relief from the sweltering heat of summer, cozy knits, decorative gourds, and a spectacular show of colors on the trees. On the other, it heralds the dreaded arrival of winter, with its scant hours of daylight, slushy streets, and freezing temperatures. In this week’s cover, Christoph Niemann captures that fleeting moment when New Yorkers are treated to early fall’s crisp light and showy foliage.www.newyorker.com
